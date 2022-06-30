NBA Free Agency: What's the Latest on Magic Forward Admiral Schofield?

ORLANDO - While the Orlando Magic's free agency mostly revolves around Mo Bamba, the team has other players testing the open market this summer.

One of those is two-way player Admiral Schofield, who played in 38 games for the Magic last season in a reserve role.

Schofield joined the team in December on a 10-day contract after a league-wide COVID outbreak sidelined dozens of players around the league. Schofield stuck on and signed a two-way contract later in the season. During his season with the Magic, Schofield averaged 3.8 points per game.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic extended a qualifying offer to Schofield, making him a restricted free agent this summer.

Should Schofield accept the qualifying offer, he will be guaranteed to make $50,000 next season.

By extending him the offer, the Magic has shown interest in continuing to develop Schofield, a 25-year-old who played his college ball with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The team also showed a sign to keep him by placing him as a late addition on the Summer League roster.

Schofield shouldn't be seen as a guaranteed option moving forward for Orlando, but he's a player familiar with the system and has shown promise in a limited timeframe.

He's the kind of player that helps the locker room and is a placeholder until someone younger or more talented comes, or in a perfect world, he becomes talented enough to earn legitimate rotation minutes.

That being said, Schofield might not be that guy, but the roster needs to fill out with players who will do everything in their power to fight for their place in the NBA.