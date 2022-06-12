Chet Holmgren Magic Draft Profile: What's His Biggest Weakness?

Holmgren could be the No. 1 overall pick later this month.

There is no such thing as a perfect NBA prospect, but if you’re picking first overall like the Orlando Magic, he should be the closest thing to it.

Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren could be that guy. He possesses a unique game that is very different from his No. 1 pick challengers Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero.

Holmgren’s ability to block a shot, grab the loose ball, and then dribble the length of the floor and lay it up on the other end is unheard of at his height and length.

Holmgren, who has been described as the unicorn of the draft, has as many concerns from fans as he does intrigue.

At just 190 pounds, there is worry how he will survive in a league where his nightly match-ups will consist of Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic, all at least 50 pounds heavier.

But if there is one thing Holmgren proved during his one season at Gonzaga, he will not shy away from anybody.

This was proven the most in Gonzaga’s NCAA tournament game against Memphis, where he was given the task of matching up with fellow potential lottery pick Jalen Duren.

Despite getting into some foul trouble early, Holmgren finished the game with four blocks, two of which were on the much more powerful Duren.

With NBA-level training, which has done wonders for lengthy skinny players entering the league, just ask Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant, Holmgren should have no problems adding muscle and becoming one of the league's dominant centers.