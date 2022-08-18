WATCH: Magic Guard Cole Anthony Plays Open Run with Kyrie Irving, Trae Young

Skip to main content

WATCH: Magic Guard Cole Anthony Plays Open Run with Eastern Conference Stars

Anthony took the court at an open run in Los Angeles against some of the league's best.

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony isn't shying away from competition headed an expectation-filled third NBA season. 

If anything, he's running straight toward it and looking smooth in the process. 

A video posted to Twitter Wednesday by videographer Moving Pictures captured Anthony getting in some action at a open run pickup game in Los Angeles against some of the NBA's premier talent. 

Spotted in the clip are big names like Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, 2022 Rookie of the Year and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. 

Anthony can been seen blowing by the defense for a vicious slam, shooting over the contested hand of Irving, and blocking the 6-6, 220-pound Johnson under the hoop. 

The 15th overall pick by the Magic out of North Carolina in 2020, Anthony has solidified himself as a leader on a young and rebuilding Orlando team. 

Last season, he led the team in scoring (16.3), assists per game (5.7), and minutes per game (31.7). He failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark in just 10 games, while surpassing the 30-point mark on three separate occasions. 

Anthony's best month of the season was in November, as he averaged an impressive 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists over nine games. This included a a stat line of 31 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two steals, in a 115-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 1.

Less than a week later, Anthony stuffed the stat sheet with 33 points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks in a 107-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 7.

He'll look to carry this momentum into the 2022-23 season, as the Magic begin the year with a road game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Oct. 19. 

