Magic Schedule Released: 10 Games to Watch

Here's 10 games to circle on the calendar for the Magic.

ORLANDO - With the Orlando Magic's 2022-23 schedule officially released, it's time to start looking into that schedule and circling some key games on the calendar.

In reality, every game is important for the Magic, but these games might have a deeper meaning based on the timing, opponent or occasion.

Here's a look at the 10 biggest games of the Magic's schedule ...

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Detroit Pistons

It's the first game of the season as the past two No. 1 overall picks, Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero, are set to face off for the first time. The game could also mark Banchero's NBA debut.

Friday, Oct. 21 at Atlanta Hawks

The NBA is billing for a revival of this in-division rivalry after Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero got into a disagreement this summer in Seattle. It's the second game of the season for the Magic, throwing them into the fire early.

Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Boston Celtics

The Magic host the Eastern Conference champion Celtics in their home opener. It's also the second half of a back-to-back for the Magic, the first of 13 on the season.

Monday, Oct. 24 at New York Knicks

Paolo Banchero's debut at Madison Square Garden is the first nationally-televised game for the Magic this season.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Oklahoma City Thunder

Banchero and No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren meet for the first time as NBA players in the Magic's lone TNT appearance this season.

Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Golden State Warriors

The defending champions make their sole trip to Central Florida. The two teams meet in San Francisco on Saturday, January 7.

Thursday, Dec. 27 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, fresh off his new contract extension, returns to Orlando for the only time this season as the Lakers face the Magic just before New Year's Day.

Thursday, Mar. 16 at Phoenix Suns

The Magic return to national TV in the desert when it faces Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Thursday, Mar. 23 vs. New York Knicks

It's another national TV opportunity on NBATV for the Magic and Knicks, this time in Orlando.

Sunday, Apr. 9 at Miami Heat

In the season's final game, the Magic face its Sunshine State rival. The two teams also meet Friday, January 27 in Miami and twice in Orlando on Saturday, February 11 and March 11.

