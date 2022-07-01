Magic Guard Gary Harris' Contract Has One Very Important Detail

ORLANDO - Any free agent that signs a new deal during free agency cannot be traded until midseason.

However, that isn't the case for Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris.

That's because Harris didn't actually sign a new deal, but rather a two-year, $26 million extension to stay with the team, according to Spotrac. Very rarely is this announced during the free agency period, but it has happened here with the Magic.

Why is this significant for the Magic? This gives Orlando prime flexibility when deciding Harris' future.

Harris is in the stage of his career where he fits better on a team contending for a championship that needs shooting off the bench. Yet, the Magic brought him back for roster flexibility and continuity purposes. Part of that roster flexibility is placing him in potential trade talks.

With the league year not officially beginning until July 6, Orlando could put him in a sign-and-trade to a contending team that needs some shooting help off the bench. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers come to mind.

The team could also trade him down the line if they don't find a trade that it likes in these next few days.

By re-signing Harris, Mo Bamba and Bol Bol, the space on the roster is thinning. There are currently 14 players signed to the roster, but both Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan remain unsigned, so there isn't a lot of room to maneuver at the moment. If the Magic stayed as-is, it would likely result in Houstan, the No. 32 pick, signing a two-way contract.

Having Houstan occupy a two-way spot could very well be the Magic's vision, but having a near first-round pick in the G-League for most of the year isn't exactly customary.

It's probably more likely that a trade is coming, either with Harris or another one of Orlando's movable contracts.