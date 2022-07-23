'We Can F**king Go to The Playoffs': Magic Veteran Terrence Ross Has High Hopes for Orlando

With five playoff appearances in 10 seasons, Terrence Ross leads the Orlando Magic roster in nearly every postseason statistical category.

So when the veteran guard shows confidence in this teams ability to get back into playoff contention, it means a little bit extra.

“We can f**king go to the playoffs this year,” Ross said on a recent episode of his show, The T. Ross Podcast.

That level of confidence has been a common theme from the organization throughout the offseason after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

And what’s right ahead of them is a healthy roster, two rookies in Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan that are both under 20 years old, and a wide array of versatility.

“I think the future's bright,” Magic guard R.J. Hampton said on the Certified Buckets Podcast. “With [Banchero] coming in with [Houstan] coming in, and just all the guys we got I think we have a good young core.“

“A lot of people associate a bad team with a young team, I think we’re just young, we’re gonna figure it out.”

While PointsBet is predicting the win total for the Magic to be 27.5 this season, they are confident on their chances to fight for a playoff spot as opposed to a lottery pick.

“We have a lot to play for this season and that got me hype,” Ross said. “And just seeing all the youth we have, as well as they are ready to go out the gate, it’s going to make me optimistic on what we can achieve.”