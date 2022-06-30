Skip to main content

Magic Target Isaiah Hartenstein Signs with Eastern Conference Rival

Hartenstein was linked to the Magic in the days leading up to free agency.

Before signing Mo Bamba to a two-year deal, the Orlando Magic were linked to former Los Angeles Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Now, the coveted free agent center has, according to The Athletic, inked a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with the New York Knicks, a salary that's fully guaranteed. Hartenstein is coming off a breakout season with the Clippers, setting new career-bests (8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds) in 68 games off the bench.

The seven-foot, 24-year-old German American paint threat has gone through a nomadic career since entering the league in the second round of the 2017 draft after several years on the German and Lithuanian circuits. Though he made an impact in the G League, notably winning the championship series' MVP award with Houston's affiliate in 2019 (previously won by current Toronto star Pascal Siakam), he struggled to find an NBA home. Hartenstein through Houston, Denver, and Cleveland before the Clippers called last September.

Primarily backing up Ivica Zubac, Hartenstein became one of the most reliable reserve bench players in the league, He will likely fulfill a similar role in New York after the Clippers re-upped with Zubac: the Knicks are reportedly close to landing a long-term deal with Mitchell Robinson, their reliable starting center who was set to be one of the more intriguing free agents in the paint.

With one of the biggest mysteries for the Magic solved in the first hour of free agency, attention now shifts to where veteran wing Gary Harris will go, and who, if anyone, will replace him in Orlando.

Isaiah Hartenstein
News

Magic Target Isaiah Hartenstein Signs with Eastern Conference Rival

By Geoff Magliocchetti1 minute ago
Mo Bamba
News

Magic Center Mo Bamba Re-Signs With Orlando: Details

By Jeremy Brener53 minutes ago
Paolo Banchero Kevin Durant
News

'Don't Sleep': No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Recruiting Kevin Durant to Magic?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
Kevin Durant
News

Kevin Durant Requests Trade from Nets: Where Could He Go?

By The Magic Insider Staff4 hours ago
Admiral Schofield
News

NBA Free Agency: What's the Latest on Magic Forward Admiral Schofield?

By Jeremy Brener5 hours ago
Mo-Bamba-Via-Sportingnews.com_
News

NBA Free Agency: 2 Free Agent Centers Magic Could Sign to Replace Mo Bamba

By Riley Sheppard8 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
News

Scouting Report: Can Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Live Up to No. 1 Pick Status?

By Arnav Sharma12 hours ago
Isaiah Hartenstein
News

NBA Free Agency: Orlando Magic Interested in LA Clippers Center?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 29, 2022
52961A83-0D26-44AE-91FC-571BEDD15CDB
News

Magic Summer League PG Pitched to Mark Cuban on 'Shark Tank'

By Jeremy BrenerJun 29, 2022