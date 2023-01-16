Magic's Jonathan Isaac Ramping Up G League Reps: 'I've Got to Keep Working'

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is posting 14.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks through two games in the G League.

ORLANDO - The last time Jonathan Isaac suited up for the Orlando Magic the team looked quite different.

So different in fact, that Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba and Terrence Ross are the only remaining players from that 2020 team.

Over that span, Orlando has overhauled its roster to in hopes of building a contender once again, drafting Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, while trading for other key pieces such as Moe Wagner and Bol Bol.

Now with two G League games for the Lakeland Magic under his belt, Isaac could be the newest addition to a team sitting at 13th in the East and four games back from a Play-In spot.

Repping the No. 4 for Lakeland, the 6-10 forward made his debut last Wednesday when the team faced off against the Westchester Knicks.

In the 129-117 victory, Isaac registered 15 points in 15 minutes while also rejecting a shot in the second quarter to go along with five boards.

"I'm not going to look at it too deep because it is my first game back," Isaac said. "I'm glad I got a couple buckets to fall, but really it was just for my conditioning. I definitely got tired, so that's something I've got to keep working on to have the impact that I want to."

And just as confident as he looked two nights prior, the highest-paid player on Orlando's payroll dropped another 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in Lakeland's win on Saturday.

“So many things go through your head when you’re watching Jonathan play tonight,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “Just how proud you are, how happy you are for him, and just how much he’s worked. How much he’s poured his whole heart and soul into this. Just so happy for him. Really, I can’t find the words, honestly.”

If and when Isaac suits back up for Orlando it will be a culmination of two plus years of rehab getting back into game shape for the 25-year-old.

And the Magic hope he is a fraction of the two-way monster he averaged nearly 2.5 blocks and 1.6 steals per game his last NBA season.

Lakeland and Isaac are back in action on Tuesday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page