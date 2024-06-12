Magic 2024-25 Preseason Schedule: Pelicans, Spurs, 76ers
The Orlando Magic announced their four-game preseason schedule on Wednesday — two games each at home and on the road beginning Oct. 7.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's four-game preseason schedule, announced by the team on Wednesday, includes Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid.
The Magic begin their preseason on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The Pelicans also will come to Orlando on Oct. 11. The Magic won both regular-season matchups against New Orleans in 2023-24.
Orlando's second preseason game will be a matchup of recent NBA rookies of the year — Paolo Banchero (2022) and Wembanyama (2024).
The Magic close out their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18 at home at 7 p.m. ET in a matchup of Eastern Conference playoff teams. The 76ers swept Orlando in the 2023-24 regular season.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- THE ALL-STARS THAT GOT AWAY: Once upon a time, Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo belonged to the Magic. For a history lesson on mismanaging the future, consider the aftermath of these decisions beginning on Draft Night 2016. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S TOP 1ST-ROUND PICKS: Aaron Gordon, Nick Anderson, but who's No. 1 among the Orlando Magic's 10 greatest first-round picks in the NBA Draft? CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S BEST DRAFT: Twenty years ago this month, the Orlando Magic drafted a high school star named Dwight Howard with the No. 1 overall pick and then Jameer Nelson, the college player of the year, with the 20th pick. Five playoff seasons would follow. CLICK HERE
Published