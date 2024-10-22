Orlando Magic Announce Multiyear Local Craft Beer Partnership with Crooked Can Brewing Company
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic announced a bit of history on Tuesday.
For the first time in the franchise's existence, the Magic has a local craft beer partnership. Crooked Can Brewing Company, a company founded in 2014 and based in Winter Garden, Florida, and the Magic announced a multiyear partnership together.
As a result, Crooked Can becomes the Official Local Craft Beer of the Orlando Magic. And to celebrate, Crooked Can unveiled a new, co-branded Magic craft beer named Sixth Man Lager.
The collaboration will be available at Crooked Can's brewery and select retailers across Central Florida, as well as making its Kia Center debut on October 25 for the Magic's home opener vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
"The Magic are thrilled to team up with a local favorite and established brand like Crooked Can Brewery,” said J.T. McWalters, the Magic's Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “As two organizations with Central Florida roots, we have a lot in common – pride for our community and a strong connection with our fans. With an already established Central Florida following we look forward to growing together and amplifying our efforts in the local community.”
“As the hometown beer of Orlando, we could not be more pleased to partner with the hometown team,” said Andy Sheeter, Founder of Crooked Can Brewing Company. “We are looking forward to a successful season and a long-lasting partnership.”
“We are excited to be moving forward together in what we believe will be a very successful and exiting period for both our brands,” said Alan Delahunt, Crooked Can Brewing Company's Managing Partner.
The partnership will include many touchpoints and activations throughout the Kia Center, with a branded bar on the Club Level and branded cart on the Terrace Level, according to a release.
Crooked Can was a 2024 World Beer Cup Silver Award Winner.
For more information on Crooked Can and the co-branded Magic Sixth Man Lager, you can visit www.crookedcan.com/magic.
