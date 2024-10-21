How to Watch the Orlando Magic for the 2024-25 NBA Season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Effective Monday, October 21, Diamond Sports Group's collection of regional sports networks, Bally Sports, is now FanDuel Sports Network.
Diamond owns 16 regional sports networks, including the now-former Bally Sports Florida, which has been the TV home for all Orlando Magic games not selected to be a nationally exclusive broadcast.
However, there's little difference in how it affects the viewer's ability to watch Magic games this season. At its core, it's not much more than a rebrand.
Channel positions for the newly named FanDuel Sports Network Florida have not changed, and the network continues to be widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers across Central and Northern Florida, a release said. Option include:
- Spectrum
- AT&T U-verse
- DirecTV
- DirecTV Stream
- Fubo
- Xfinity
- Cox
- Hotwire
- Mediacom Xtream
- WOW!
- Summit Broadband
All Magic games broadcast on the network, as well as other programming, will stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com.
MORE: Orlando Magic's Full 2024-25 Schedule, Times, Dates, TV Info and Results
FanDuel Sports Network will present the exclusive broadcast of the Magic’s season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Miami Heat. Coverage begins with a special hour-long “Magic Live” pregame show at 6:30 p.m., leading up to tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
After the opener, fans can gear up for each Magic game on FanDuel Sports Network with a half-hour “Magic Live” pregame show. “Magic Live” postgame coverage will follow the final buzzer, featuring highlights, interviews and analysis.
New episodes of “Inside the Magic” will take fans behind the scenes with players and dive deeper into the biggest storylines throughout the season, the release said.
The Magic's broadcast team is unchanged. David Steele begins his 36th season calling play-by-play for the team, and former Orlando forward Jeff Turner returns as color analyst. The 2024-25 season marks the pair's 12th working together.
According to the release, the Bally Sports app has become the FanDuel Sports Network app. Login credentials remain the same, and purchased subscriptions through Bally Sports remain active.
Dante Marchitelli returns as a sideline reporter and fill-in play-by-play voice for select games, and will continue hosting "Magic Live" pre-, post- and halftime game coverage. Kendra Douglas returns for her second season as the Magic's team reporter.
Former Magic coach Brian Hill returns for his 12th season as a "Magic Live" analyst, and former players Nick Anderson, Bo Outlaw and Quentin Richardson are back at the desk as well. Ryan Bass enters his second season as a pre-, post- and halftime game host.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC STOCK REPORT: Now's a good time to take a look at three players — Paolo Banchero, Anthony Black, and Franz Wagner — and what their preseason performances could mean in the new year. CLICK HERE
- 'ALL GLORY TO GOD': The reactions from Mac McClung and his Magic teammates after his contract was converted to a two-way deal on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC CONVERTS MCCLUNG TO A TWO-WAY: The Orlando Magic converted Mac McClung's partially guaranteed contract into a two-way contract and waived Jarrett Culver, Alex Morales, Jalen Slawson and Ethan Thompson. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC OFFENSE FLASHES CAPABILITIES: The Orlando Magic offense was as fluid and sharp as we've seen it thus far this year. With the regular season next up, now isn't a bad time to be trending in the right direction. CLICK HERE
- 'SO MUCH LOVE': Orlando has missed Magic basketball for the past few months. The fans in attendance made that loud and clear – literally – during the team's unofficial home-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.