Magic's Bol Bol Taking 'Another Step' as Season Nears

Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol is looking to grow in his third NBA season. Can he play into his own in his first season in the Sunshine State?

ORLANDO - When you think of the Orlando Magic, you'll probably picture Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner, but the team boasts a secret weapon ... which is ironic because the best kept secret in Orlando is 7-2.

Big man Bol Bol, who scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's win against the Memphis Grizzlies, is emerging with the Magic in his first full season with the team and could play a significant role when the season begins next week.

"I feel like every game has been a progression," Bol said. "Because of my teammates and coaches, they tell me to be aggressive... I feel like every game is another step."

Bol started off his career with the Denver Nuggets and was primarily an experiment. A player with his size and ability to block shots is a player worth investing in. However, on a contending Nuggets team, Bol's minutes were limited. Then the injuries came and knocked Bol completely out of all paths to decent minutes.

After a flurry of movement and an injury later, Bol finds himself in Orlando as he looks to hone in his skills and apply it to the Magic's system. Throughout the beginning of his career, Bol played big but didn't know how to use it. Now, Jamahl Mosley has him in a focused direction as he looks to identify his role with the team.

"Bol settled down a bit, which I thought was great," Mosley said.

As he continues to settle into his role and takes more steps, Bol may go from the best to the worst kept secret.

Bol and the Magic are back on the court Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Orlando. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

