Magic Preseason Profile: Jonathan Isaac Eager For Return

After two full seasons on the sideline, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to return to the floor this season. What can the Magic expect from the former Florida State Seminole?

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is inching closer to making his long-awaited return to the team.

After spending the last two seasons rehabbing various injuries, Isaac is expected to play at some point this season.

Let's take a look back at what what we can look forward to seeing from Isaac this season.

2022-23 Season Preview

When Isaac returns to the lineup, he'll be part of a logjam in the frontcourt with last year's top pick Franz Wagner, this year's No. 1 overall selection Paolo Banchero and Chuma Okeke.

However, Isaac's defensive potential could have him pegged as one of the league's best defenders if everything goes the way it should. That's why the Magic signed him to a four-year contract extension four months after he tore his ACL in the 2020 playoff bubble.

During the 2019-20 season, Isaac averaged a career-best 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

The Magic still believe in Isaac and he'll get an opportunity to prove the team right when he gets back to full health.

He'll likely come off the bench and play in limited fashion when he returns in order to give playing time to the younger players and ease him back into the rotation.

