Magic 'Dominating the Simple' Heading Into Regular Season

The Orlando Magic enter this season with a brand new facility, identity and mindset following a 22-60 campaign a year ago.

ORLANDO - For the Orlando Magic organization, one word has been a constant reminder leading up to the October 19th regular season tip-off: simplify.

"We've been preaching to dominate the simple," second-year guard Jalen Suggs said.

And while the teams heads into the new campaign with lofty expectations, including this years No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, second-year head coach Jamahl Mosley is not worried about what the media expects, he just wants to focus on playing basketball.

"It will be a lot of playing," Mosley said. "They will play a ton more because they have to get a feel for the flow of the game, the rhythm of each other, how they bond together on the floor but it'll be more playing than anything."

And for those on the team who entered the league as lottery picks with high expectations, just focusing on the game they love can often be forgotten in the business side of the NBA world.

"[Just playing basketball] is a dream come true," third-year guard Cole Anthony said. "I told my parents and friends years back, 'I just want to play basketball with no other obligations' that's literally what I'm getting paid to do, there ain't nothing better to do than that, that's literally the best job in the world."

With a brand-new facility, and a plethora of young versatile players, the Magic and Mosley hope to improve upon a 22-60 campaign a year ago with a new mindset this time around.

Orlando is back in action tomorrow night at 7:00 against the Memphis Grizzlies for its penultimate preseason contest.

