Magic Bounce Back, Beat Warriors to Snap Skid

The Golden State Warriors posed a big challenge for the young Magic. But Orlando rose to the occasion and proved ready for the test.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is celebrating a big win Thursday night after defeating the defending champion Golden State Warriors 130-129 at Amway Center.

The game was tied with a minute to go, and Jalen Suggs connected on a three to put his team in the lead. Then, on the ensuing possession, Suggs came up with a huge steal that put the Magic up two scores after making one of two free throws.

Klay Thompson responded with a three of his own to bring it back to a one-point game, and after the Magic turned the ball over, the Warriors had one last chance to win the game. However, Thompson's go-ahead bucket rolled out and the Magic grabbed the win.

The Magic played the Warriors tough throughout the night, matching their opponents' scoring output step-by-step.

While the Warriors had a strong advantage boasting some of the greatest three-point shooters to have ever lived, the Magic leaned into its size, forcing fouls left and right. The Magic went to the foul line at 46 times, making 33 of its free throws.

Despite playing without Terrence Ross (knee) and a continued absence from Cole Anthony (oblique), the Magic contributed by-committee. Out of the eight players who played more than 20 minutes, seven of them scored at least 12 points, proving to be a real team effort to compete against the NBA's best. Suggs' 26 points led Orlando, while No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero added 22.

However, the Warriors proved to be just a little too much for the Magic.

Stephen Curry led all scorers with 39, while his splash brother Klay Thompson put 27 on the board. As a team, Golden State shot 51.5 percent from the floor, sinking 19 threes.

The Magic is back in action Saturday evening when the Sacramento Kings come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

