Magic Point to Turnovers as Reason Behind Collapse vs. Thunder

The Orlando Magic fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night, in large part to committing 25 turnovers, leading to 30 points for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company.

ORLANDO - A career-night from Wendell Carter Jr. seemed like it would lead the way offensively for the Orlando Magic (1-7) Tuesday night on the road.

But as they have far too often this season, late-game turnovers spoiled the night for Orlando as the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away late.

"I think [Carter Jr.] was solid, I think he did a good job in the post-up obviously punishing the defense with their size," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "But I'll go back to that 25 turnovers for 30 points."

Carter Jr. finished the night with 30 points - tying a career-high he set last season to go along with 12 rebounds.

"I don't really like raving about myself when it comes to that stuff, especially with the result of the game," Carter Jr. said postgame.

However, the extra opportunities offensively for Oklahoma City proved too much to overcome.

Leading 104-93 with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter Orlando did not score a field goal over the final seven minutes - being outscored 23-4 over that span to fall 116-108.

"We gotta learn to take care of the basketball in crunch time and understand the possession of the basketball is the most important thing and make sure we're doing it by committee," Mosley said.

Bol Bol led the way in the turnover department for the Magic with six, followed by Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs who each contributed four a piece.

Suggs, who returned from a five-game absence with a sprained right ankle, finished with nine points on 3 of 14 shooting to go along with four assists.

With the addition of Suggs, the Magic is now provided with much needed guard-depth after starting Banchero, Carter Jr., Bol, Franz Wagner and Terrence Ross the previous three games.

Orlando is back in action tomorrow night at home against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

