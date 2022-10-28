Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (0-5) will host the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) in just their second home game of the season, looking to pick up win number one on the year.

ORLANDO - If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try again.

That has been the lesson through five games of the Orlando Magic's 2022 campaign.

Still winless up to this point, Orlando will look to turn the tide with the Charlotte Hornets coming into town.

Charlotte's most recent time out was a road loss to the New York Knicks, falling 134-131 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Here are three things to look out for when the Hornets and Magic tipoff tonight in Orlando ...

What To Do Without Cole Anthony?

With a storm of injuries crashing down for the Magic over the past few weeks; the latest for the is now guard Cole Anthony.

An oblique strain will sideline the third-year floor general for the foreseeable future, digging a deeper hole for the Magic's backcourt rotation.

Now Anthony, who scored a season-high 25 points last Friday, will join Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris on the sidelines, leaving R.J Hampton and Kevon Harris as the only healthy point guards.

Hampton or Harris will likely take Anthony's vacancy in the starting lineup, but his scoring will have to come from a few different places. It wouldn't surprise to see second-round rookie Caleb Houstan with a spike in minutes either.

Houstan shot 35 percent from the three-point line last season at Michigan and could arguably be the team's best shooter from distance apart from Terrence Ross.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero Gelling

In just five games with one another, forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner already appear to have the chemistry of duos with years together.

According to Second Spectrum, Banchero is 9-of-18 from the field when shooting off a pass from Wagner, along with a perfect 3-of-3 when the second-year forward sets an on-ball pick.

"[Banchero] so big and skilled," Banchero said. "He's also really smart. You can trust that he'll make the right read and the right play. It helps a lot having a guy that size with the right IQ to play the position."

And the feeling is mutual from Wagner, who was in the same boat as the rookie a year ago.

"I’m super impressed. It’s not just the output [Banchero] has had already in these first few games," Wagner said. "His poise, composure, and confidence that he brings not just for himself but for the whole group are really impressive for such a young guy."

Both 6-10 playmaking forwards, Orlando will likely depend on the duo's facilitating ability to create offense without many of their lead guards.

Can Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke Step Up?

One of the biggest question marks throughout the offseason was whether or not center Mo Bamba's days in Orlando were numbered.

And five games into the 2022 season, the fifth-year big man has not lived up to the two-year $21 million price tag he signed this past July.

Averaging just 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds on 28% from the field, Bamba has often been outshined by fellow center Bol Bol.

Appearing the odd man out in a frontcourt rotation consisting of Bol and starter Wendell Carter Jr., Bamba will look to improve upon a cold shooting start to the season.

For Chuma Okeke, the third-year forward has garnered just 13.2 minutes per contest this season, scoring just 2.6 points per game while shooting 28% from the field.

Selected No. 16 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, the former Auburn Tiger appeared to be ready for a breakout role as one of the oldest members of this young Orlando roster.

“I’m probably like in the middle, though. I’m not the oldest, but I’m not the youngest either," Okeke said. "But I still feel like a vet. I’m 24 years old, and Paolo and Caleb (Houstan) are like 19, 20 years old.

“As far as being a vet, I feel like my word will probably hold a lot of weight, being that I’ve been here for a while, so just taking that stance on the court, speaking up and talking when I need to talk but not saying too much at the same time, if that makes sense, and just having fun, because that’s really what basketball’s all about."

Orlando hopes to have fun in pursuit of its first win in the 2022 campaign.

