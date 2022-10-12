Magic Preseason Profile: Chuma Okeke Eyes Bigger Role This Year?

The Orlando Magic frontcourt is very crowded. However, that doesn't mean Chuma Okeke won't find a way to make an impact.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is approaching the biggest season of his young career.

Okeke has a team option on his contract for next season, meaning this could be his final year with the Magic. However, there's potential for 2022-23 to be the best campaign yet.

Let's take a look back at what Okeke was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Okeke played 70 games in his second full NBA campaign, averaging 8.6 points and five rebounds per game. With Jonathan Isaac out for the year, Okeke was able to play around 25 minutes per game. In fact, Okeke and Isaac have never played a game together despite being on the same roster for four years.

With other playmaking guards out, Okeke was tasked to be somewhat of a point forward last season.

While Okeke wasn't Orlando's best player, he was serviceable when called upon and had potential to force mismatches on the court with smaller guards or slower forwards.

2022-23 Season Preview

Okeke is expected to play a similar role as a point forward in the Magic's offense this season, but the minutes might be harder to come by.

With No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero entering the mix, minutes at the power forward spot will be scarce. However, the Magic's system really fits Okeke's style as a playmaker. Unlike most teams, Orlando wants to run the offense through its forwards, which will give Okeke an opportunity to shine.

The decision regarding his team option comes by the end of the month, so Okeke might need to have a strong start in order to sway the Magic to opt in to his contract for next season.

After that, it will be up to him to play for his salary for the upcoming year or prove that the Magic made the right decision by keeping him.

