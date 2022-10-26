Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (0-4) will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers (2-1) in hopes of picking up its first win of the season.

ORLANDO - Still in pursuit of its first win of the season, the Orlando Magic (0-4) has another chance on the road tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2).

Over its first four games, the young Magic roster has put itself in position to win every game up to this point, but has been unable to finish down the stretch.

However, that can all change tonight, with their fourth road test in five contests, this time against Donovan Mitchell and the new look Cavaliers.

The Cavs are winners of two straight games, including an overtime win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Since then, the Cavaliers have rested as they await the Magic to come into their building tonight.

Here are three things to watch when the Magic take on the Cavaliers Wednesday in its fifth game of the season....

Can the Magic Limit the Cavaliers on the Glass?

In arguably their worst all-around game of the season, Orlando still managed to pull down a season-high in offensive rebounds Monday.

A point of emphasis early in the season, the team was still outmuscled down low by the Knicks, being out-rebounded and outscored in the second chance department.

“[Offensive rebounds] puts pressure on the defense," head coach Jamahl Mosley said monday. "Not necessarily letting them get runouts. Because of our length and size, we have the advantage there at certain times throughout the game.”

With this season still in the early stages, the Magic still have plenty of time to correct the offensive rebounding woes, but face one of the toughest outs from last season.

The front-court tandem of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley allowed just 12.5 second chance points per game a year ago, good for third-best in the association.

While the Magic managed nearly the same total on the other end, scoring 12.4 second chance points per contest, ranking No. 21 in the league in that category.

Can Bol Bol Build Off Career Night?

"I feel like every game I've gotten better," Magic center Bol Bol said. "The game is starting to slow down."

Coming off a career night in Monday's loss, the fourth-year big man looks to add onto the first stretch of legitimate NBA action.

"We talk about the size and length that he possesses, but also the basketball IQ," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "So his ability to make plays down the stretch, he creates matchup problems, and his ability to protect at the rim."

After being selected with the No. 44 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the son of the late Manute Bol spent his first four seasons with the Denver Nuggets, before agreeing to a two-year deal with the Magic this offseason.

And in just his fourth game for Orlando, the 7-2 center already set a new career-high in points with 20 off the bench Monday night.

"Just staying ready and coming in and being aggressive," Bol said when asked about his mindset. "I feel like that helps me."

For a team looking at more depth in the center position, the 22-year-old looks to continue adding upon an impressive start to the young season.

Will Paolo Banchero Continue His Hot Streak?

It has not taken much time to realize why Paolo Banchero was selected first overall this summer.

The Magic forward has made history in less than five career games, becoming the first teenager to score 20+ points in his first three career games, while also joining the same company as Los Angelas Lakers forward Lebron James.

But just how long can Banchero keep this up?

Only time will tell, but the No. 1 pick has already made his presence felt among the leagues best players.

"[To be] that size and to be that height and that bulky, and essentially can do everything on the floor, he’s only obviously going to continue to get better," Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said following Saturday's game. "I was happy I finally got a chance to compete against him. Obviously, we’re going to have many more battles in the future."

The 19-year-old has averaged 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3 assists, while also reaching the charity stripe at will up to this point, shooting at least seven free throws in each contest.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitte