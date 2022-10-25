Magic's Season High in Offensive Rebounds Not Enough Against Knicks

The Orlando Magic pulled down its season-high in offensive rebounds Monday night against the New York Knicks, but it was not enough in the 115-112 loss.

ORLANDO - Heading into Monday night's game against the New York Knicks, Jamahl Mosley and the Orlando Magic wanted to zero in on the team strengths still searching for its first victory this season.

And for a team with four of its five starters taller than 6-7, the opportunities to crash the offensive glass - ultimately leading to second chance points, were endless.

“A lot of teams throughout the league are doing that — trying to create extra possessions,” Mosley said ahead of Monday’s game. “It puts pressure on the defense. Not necessarily letting them get runouts. Because of our length and size, we have the advantage there at certain times throughout the game.”

The Magic set new season-highs in offensive rebounds (13) and second-chance points (24), but were still out-rebounded and outscored in the second-chance department by New York.

“The interesting part is sometimes when you crash the offensive boards, the [fewer] transition baskets they get,” Mosley said. “A lot of times, teams don’t want to leak out because they’re worried about getting the rebound.”

Leading the way rebounding wise were Wendell Carter Jr. (11) and Franz Wagner (6), along with Bol Bol (5) who stepped up off the bench for a career-night.

Still in pursuit of its first win, the No. 29 team in the association is back in action tomorrow night on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, facing another rebounding test against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

