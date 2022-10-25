Skip to main content

Magic's Bol Bol Feels Game 'Slowing Down' After Career Night vs. Knicks

Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol scored a career-high 19 points in the team's loss against the New York Knicks. Can the fourth-year pro continue to improve?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic didn't get the win that it wanted in New York, but the team walks away with a silver lining on big man Bol Bol.

The fourth-year pro scored a career-high 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting in 20 minutes off the bench in the team's 115-102 loss against the New York Knicks.

In his first season in Orlando, Bol is getting consistent minutes for the first time in his career, so his approach to the game has changed.

"Just staying ready and coming in and being aggressive," Bol said when asked about his mindset. "I feel like that helps me."

The improvements in Bol's game aren't just in the box score, but he can feel his game progressing as well.

"I feel like every game I've gotten better," Bol said. "The game is starting to slow down."

Bol came into the league with all of the glitz and glamour of his 7-2 frame coupled with his ability to shoot from outside and play like a non-prototypical big man. He was a raw prospect, but now we're starting to see the development and potential realizing itself.

"We talk about the size and length that he possesses, but also the basketball IQ," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "So his ability to make plays down the stretch, he creates matchup problems, and his ability to protect at the rim."

If Bol can continue to make an impact off the bench, the Magic's rebuild could speed up a little more.

Bol and the Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

