Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Excited to 'Put Puzzle Together'

Jamahl Mosley is entering his second season as Orlando Magic head coach. How will he fare leading Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the rest of the young team?

ORLANDO - Jamahl Mosley is preparing for his second season as the head coach of the Orlando Magic, a task he's excited to conquer.

Mosley is hoping that the Magic improve off of its 22-60 record from a year ago, the franchise's worst showing since the 2012-13 season. When Mosley arrived a year ago after a seven-year stint as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, he knew how difficult a rebuilding situation could be ... but he was also ready for the challenge.

“With these guys being able to have length and strength and physical ability, you have a chance to disrupt a lot of teams in different ways,” Mosley said on the Orlando Magic Pod Squad. “That’s why putting this puzzle together is going to be fun. That’s why I am so excited about camp because these guys are going to push each other, they’re going to compete, and it’s going to get chippy. And I’m so excited about that.”

The Magic is hoping Paolo Banchero is a large missing piece to the puzzle. Orlando drafted Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft after a great year at Duke that included a Final Four appearance.

Banchero, along with second-year pros Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, are the biggest pieces to the puzzle Mosley gets to put together beginning with training camp, which kicks off at the end of the month.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.