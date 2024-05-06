Coach Jamahl Mosley Reveals Magic 'Power' After Season Ends
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have stayed consistent throughout the year win or lose. No matter the result, the team will do it together.
Coach Jamahl Mosley has led this group each step of the way, and he spoke about how valuable the camaraderie was for the Magic.
"This group is tied together, pulling for one another, making sure that they're pulling for the next man and I think this is exactly what you envision a group of young men to be, especially in this league, where it could be individual but these guys all pull for one another no matter what the circumstances are. And that's the power and the beauty of this group," Mosley said.
The question for the Magic now looks into whether they will sacrifice the team's cohesion and chemistry in order to improve. The Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers proves that the team needs to be different somehow, whether it involves adding a shooter or two or another playmaker, but how far will general manager Jeff Weltman and the front office go?
Finding that balance between improving the roster as a whole and keeping the chemistry won't be easy, but it's necessary in order for the Magic to move in the right direction.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- GAME 7 LOSS NECESSARY FOR MAGIC'S GROWTH: The Orlando Magic's season ended with their Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that could be exactly what they need to improve to become a contender. CLICK HERE
- MOSLEY, BANCHERO DEFEND WAGNER: Franz Wagner scored six points in the Orlando Magic's 106-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC OFFSEASON PREVIEW: The Orlando Magic are beginning their offseason after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE