The Magic Insider

Coach Jamahl Mosley Reveals Magic 'Power' After Season Ends

The Orlando Magic have been eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but they still remained together throughout the fight.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during a timeout
Apr 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during a timeout / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have stayed consistent throughout the year win or lose. No matter the result, the team will do it together.

Coach Jamahl Mosley has led this group each step of the way, and he spoke about how valuable the camaraderie was for the Magic.

"This group is tied together, pulling for one another, making sure that they're pulling for the next man and I think this is exactly what you envision a group of young men to be, especially in this league, where it could be individual but these guys all pull for one another no matter what the circumstances are. And that's the power and the beauty of this group," Mosley said.

The question for the Magic now looks into whether they will sacrifice the team's cohesion and chemistry in order to improve. The Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers proves that the team needs to be different somehow, whether it involves adding a shooter or two or another playmaker, but how far will general manager Jeff Weltman and the front office go?

Finding that balance between improving the roster as a whole and keeping the chemistry won't be easy, but it's necessary in order for the Magic to move in the right direction.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • GAME 7 LOSS NECESSARY FOR MAGIC'S GROWTH: The Orlando Magic's season ended with their Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that could be exactly what they need to improve to become a contender. CLICK HERE
  • MOSLEY, BANCHERO DEFEND WAGNER: Franz Wagner scored six points in the Orlando Magic's 106-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC OFFSEASON PREVIEW: The Orlando Magic are beginning their offseason after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.