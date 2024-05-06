Magic Offseason Preview: Draft, Free Agency, Cap Space
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are home sooner than they had hoped after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. But they have a bright future as they go into the offseason.
Here's a look at what they have to work with:
Draft Picks
The Magic hold the Nos. 18 & 47 overall picks in next month's draft. However, with seven draft picks on the roster since the beginning of the decade, there is reason to believe the team could look to trade one or both of their selections, especially considering how weak the class is as a whole.
Free Agents
Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Goga Bitadze are unrestricted free agents. Chuma Okeke, along with two-way players Admiral Schofield, Trevelin Queen and Kevon Harris are restricted free agents.
Moe Wagner ($8 million) and Joe Ingles ($11 million) have team options. The team has until June 29 to make a decision on those deals.
Contract Extensions
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are eligible for their first long-term extensions after playing three years in the league. It's widely expected that both of them will sign long-term deals this offseason.
Jonathan Isaac is under a non-guaranteed deal that becomes fully guaranteed on Jan. 10, 2025.
Caleb Houstan and Wendell Carter Jr. are also eligible for extensions this offseason.
Cap Space
The Magic are projected to have about $19 million in cap space to operate under, giving them an opportunity to seek out some of the bigger free agents on the market, including Paul George and Klay Thompson.
