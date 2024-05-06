Paolo Banchero, Jamahl Mosley Defend Franz Wagner After Magic's Game 7 Loss vs. Cavs
ORLANDO — For much of the season, including the first six games of the Orlando Magic's first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Franz Wagner had proven himself to be a more than viable No. 2 option with the potential to even be a No. 1 on some nights.
Unfortunately for Wagner and the Magic, he struggled mightily in Game 7 on Sunday, shooting 1 of 15 from the field and scoring just six points in their 106-94 loss to the Cavs on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The third-year forward found other ways to contribute with six rebounds and six assists, but his inability to score on a day when Paolo Banchero scored 38 points ultimately doomed an Orlando offense that struggled mightily away from home.
Wagner shooting 6.7 percent from the field was the worst in a Game 7 in NBA history according to StatMuse.
"I expect a lot more from myself," Wagner said. "It sucks to end the season like this. I feel like I let my team down a little bit.”
Wagner was solid in his first postseason appearance, averaging 18.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists across seven games. Those numbers were in line with how he performed in the regular season, as he averaged career highs with 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 72 games.
Of Wagner's playoff performances, his performance in Game 4 when he with 34 points and 13 rebounds in Orlando's series-tying 112-89 win showed he's more than capable of carrying the Magic on a given night. He also had a stellar performance in Game 6 with 26 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Magic's 103-96 win on Friday to force a Game 7.
Banchero noted Wagner's importance to the team and sympathized with how he played in Game 7.
“We’re not here without Franz," Banchero said. "I’ve been in that position as well where you feel like you could have done a lot more in a losing effort, but this doesn’t define him. It doesn’t define us.”
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley also came to Wagner's defense, noting his importance to the team and his competitiveness.
"This man battled," Mosley said of Wagner. "Franz Wagner was doing everything possible to get what he needed...This young man is as competitive as anyone I've been around. He wants it more and he's a tough kid and he's going to bounce back and there's a reason he will be an All-Star coming up too."
While the timing of Wagner's struggles couldn't have been worse, it shouldn't take away from how he played in his third season as a pro. Orlando doesn't improve by 13 wins or make the Eastern Conference Playoffs as the No. 5 seed without him, and that should outweigh any potential concerns with giving him a rookie-scale contract extension this offseason.
If Orlando is going to improve next season, Wagner will be at the heart of it, and one bad performance shouldn't deter anyone from believing he should be a vital part of the Magic's success for years to come.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- GAME 7 LOSS NECESSARY FOR MAGIC'S GROWTH: The Orlando Magic's season ended with their Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that could be exactly what they need to improve to become a contender. CLICK HERE
- GAME 7 RECAP: The Orlando Magic's season comes to an end after a Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S ASCENT BEGINS: The Orlando Magic have been eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but they should be back for many years to come. CLICK HERE