Magic Ex Aaron Gordon Disapproves of Anthony Edwards Fine For Homophobic Language?

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 for using homophobic and derogatory language on social media. And former Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon wasn't happy about the fine.

ORLANDO - Former Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is in some hot water after some comments he made on social media Tuesday.

Gordon's comments stemmed from the announcement that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards would receive a $40,000 fine for derogatory and homophobic language used on social media. In a since-deleted tweet, Gordon quote-tweeted an announcement of the fine with three "thumbs down" emojis. The "thumbs down" was followed by a tweet "How can I be homophobic...", which is a lyric in the song "Doja" by British rapper Central Cee.

While the tweets don't fully express any hateful language, Gordon deleting the tweets and failing to issue an apology leads fans to believe that those "thumbs down" were directed towards the fine, not Edwards. It's unclear whether the now-Denver Nuggets player will be disciplined, but he has certainly received a ton of backlash on social media.

Gordon was the 4th overall pick by the Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft and played the first seven seasons of his career in Orlando before being traded in Feb. 2021 to the Nuggets for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a future first-round pick.

During his time in Orlando, Gordon averaged 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Denver, he has teamed up with Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt and averaged 15 points per game last season, his highest scoring average since 2018-19.

