Magic Starting 5: Expectations Growing This Season?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC'S EXPECTATIONS GROWING FOR THIS SEASON

"While the team didn’t make any blockbuster trades, spend a gaudy amount on big name free agents, or make a major coaching hire, there is still a feeling around the organization that this is a different team. With No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s NBA debut less than a month away, second-year forward Franz Wagner recently ending an incredible EuroBasket run, and Wendell Carter Jr. coming off a career year, the Magic appear to have a core foundation to build on."

2. JEREMY LIN DOC COMING SOON

"HBO dropped the trailer for its documentary '38 at the Garden' on Tuesday, offering viewers their first look at the film centering upon Jeremy Lin's rapid, fleeting rise to stardom with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 NBA season. The film originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer and will land on the HBO Max app on Oct. 11."

3. HOW MUCH FOR JAKOB POELTL?

“Sources say Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson are the two Spurs players most commonly involved in trade talk. While the Spurs have dropped their asking price for the utilization of their salary cap space, their asking price for Poeltl and Richardson remains high," writes SpursTalk’s L.J. Ellis. "For Richardson, the Spurs are requesting a first round pick. For Poeltl, the Spurs are asking for two first rounders.”

4. ARE THE ROCKETS MOTIVATED?

“I feel good. I feel like the team is connected. I feel like they are motivated. They are talented and competitive," Silas told the Houston Chronicle. "The last couple years, at this time of the year at least, there’s been question marks around the group, whether it was the situation the first year with trade speculation or the situation the second year with John Wall.

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The first regular season game is in four weeks on October 19 against the Detroit Pistons.

