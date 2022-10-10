Magic Starting 5: Jalen Suggs Dealing with Injury, How Will Orlando Respond?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. SUGGS SITTING ON THE SIDELINES

"Bone bruises can be tricky. For reference, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn had a bone bruise last season and was expected to be re-evaluated a few weeks after the injury. Those 2-3 weeks turned into a season-ending injury for Nunn.

"Despite the initial report, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Suggs' injury and the way his knee responds to rehab will ultimately determine how long he is out."

2. R.J. HAMPTON BREAKING OUT?

"After being traded in the middle of his rookie year, Hampton has been forced to adapt to a slew of different twists and turns throughout his career. But for the first time since his senior year of high school, Hampton's basketball is keeping him in the same city as the year before. Perhaps the familiarity could lead to promising results."

3. GARY HARRIS BACK IN ACTION?

"Harris could have signed with a potential playoff contender and carved out a role with a new team in free agency this offseason, but the 29-year-old opted to stay with the Magic on a new two-year deal."

4. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic return to action tomorrow night against the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is nine days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

