New Orlando Magic Training Facility 'By Far Exceeded Expectations' Heading Into Camp

The new Advent Health Training Facility may have opened last month, but this week was the first time many players got a glimpse of the inside.

ORLANDO - There has been no shortage of change from last season to now for the Orlando Magic.

But the biggest change, (literally and figuratively) for the organization is where they will be practicing and conducting business this upcoming year.

The state-of-the-art Advent Health Training Facility was unveiled to the team last month, but for many of the players and coaches, this past Monday was their first real time getting a glimpse of the inside.

“This is like the first day of school almost,” third-year guard R.J Hampton said Monday. “Hopefully this week throughout training camp, I think we got a couple two-a-days so I’m not even gonna go home, I’m just gonna go to that nap room.”

The $75 million, 130,000-square foot facility comes equipped with six baskets, two full length practice courts, an infrared sauna and steam room, an altitude chamber, zero-gravity reclining chairs, a full-body cryotherapy chamber, nap rooms, an outdoor lap pool with an underwater treadmill, a smoothie bar, a barber shop, a mini golf course and a float pod.

“By far exceeded the expectations,” head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “They went above and beyond thinking about each player and situation, the community and how we can best provide for these guys, and I think it’s amazing, just the attention to detail.”

With training camp starting this week, the team will be able to break in the aforementioned practice courts for the sole purpose of the building: getting to work.

“We’re in the sanctuary right here,” third-year guard Cole Anthony said Monday while pointing to the courts. “This is definitely my favorite spot right here.”

The team will see if the new facility translates to wins starting on October 19th against the Detroit Pistons.

