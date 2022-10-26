Magic vs. Cavaliers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-4) is struggling to open the season, but there's hope that those hardships end tonight on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1).
The Magic is coming off a road loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, which arguably was the team's worst showing through four games so far. In every game this season, the Magic has had an opportunity to win, but one aspect of the team's game comes short, leading to the loss.
The Cavs are winners of two straight games, including an overtime win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Since then, the Cavaliers have rested as they await the Magic to come into their building tonight.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25
- Time: 7 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - Knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - Ankle)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland (QUESTIONABLE - Eye)
- Dylan Windler (QUESTIONABLE - Ankle)
- Ricky Rubio (OUT - ACL)
Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Cole Anthony
- SG Terrence Ross
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Donovan Mitchell
- SG Isaac Okoro
- SF Caris LeVert
- PF Evan Mobley
- C Jarrett Allen
