Magic vs. Cavaliers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic look to snap its four-game losing streak and pick up the first win of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-4) is struggling to open the season, but there's hope that those hardships end tonight on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1).

The Magic is coming off a road loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, which arguably was the team's worst showing through four games so far. In every game this season, the Magic has had an opportunity to win, but one aspect of the team's game comes short, leading to the loss.

The Cavs are winners of two straight games, including an overtime win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Since then, the Cavaliers have rested as they await the Magic to come into their building tonight.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - Knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - Ankle)

Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland (QUESTIONABLE - Eye)

Dylan Windler (QUESTIONABLE - Ankle)

Ricky Rubio (OUT - ACL)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Cole Anthony

SG Terrence Ross

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG Donovan Mitchell

SG Isaac Okoro

SF Caris LeVert

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

