Skip to main content

Magic vs. Cavaliers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic look to snap its four-game losing streak and pick up the first win of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-4) is struggling to open the season, but there's hope that those hardships end tonight on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1).

The Magic is coming off a road loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, which arguably was the team's worst showing through four games so far. In every game this season, the Magic has had an opportunity to win, but one aspect of the team's game comes short, leading to the loss.

The Cavs are winners of two straight games, including an overtime win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Since then, the Cavaliers have rested as they await the Magic to come into their building tonight.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - Knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - Knee)
  • Jalen Suggs (OUT - Ankle)
  • Moe Wagner (OUT - Ankle)

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Darius Garland (QUESTIONABLE - Eye)
  • Dylan Windler (QUESTIONABLE - Ankle)
  • Ricky Rubio (OUT - ACL)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • PG Cole Anthony
  • SG Terrence Ross
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • PG Donovan Mitchell
  • SG Isaac Okoro
  • SF Caris LeVert
  • PF Evan Mobley
  • C Jarrett Allen

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Wendell Carter Jr.
News

Magic vs. Cavaliers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
Bol Bol
News

Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Improving?

By Jeremy Brener
1348159739.0
News

Magic's Season High in Offensive Rebounds Not Enough Against Knicks

By Riley Sheppard
Bol Bol
News

Magic's Bol Bol Feels Game 'Slowing Down' After Career Night vs. Knicks

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Anthony
News

Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses vs. New York; When Will First Win Come?

By Jeremy Brener
Bol Bol
News

Magic Struggle From Distance, Lose 4th Straight vs. Knicks

By Jeremy Brener
Snip20221024_51
News

'Leaner and Cleaner' Knicks Host Magic: 5 New York Questions Heading Into Monday's Game

By Geoff Magliocchetti and Jeremy Brener
Wendell Carter Jr.
News

NBA Power Rankings: Where Does Magic Land After Winless Start?

By Jeremy Brener
1348812743.0
News

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: 3 Things to Watch

By Riley Sheppard