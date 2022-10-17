Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Practicing with Team; Will He Play Wednesday vs. Pistons?

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a bone bruise earlier in the preseason. However, Suggs is healed and will make his return Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is getting healthier just in time for the season to start this week.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Sunday that second-year guard Jalen Suggs, who suffered a bone bruise on Oct. 7 against the Dallas Mavericks, will be available to play in the team's season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Suggs could be in line to start alongside Cole Anthony in the backcourt for the season opener.

While Suggs is healthy, the same cannot be said for big man Moe Wagner, who sprained his ankle in Friday's preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He’s still in the evaluation process,” Mosley said. “The reason why we don’t give timetables is because of that reason — you don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. Similar to Jalen being out, that’s why we try to say there’s no timetable to what we’re doing.”

The absence of a timetable for Suggs cast extreme doubt for his return, but ultimately the recovery time was optimistic. With the Magic saying the same about Wagner, it could be days or weeks before he plays again. While Wagner is out, expect Bol Bol and Mo Bamba to fill in the gaps.

The Magic tips off the season Wednesday against the Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

