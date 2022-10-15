Magic Waive Devin Cannady, Finalize 15-Man Roster

The Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady early Saturday. Cannady played five games for the Magic last season.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is gearing up for the regular season and cutting the roster down to 15 players.

In order to do that, the team waived Jay Scrubb, Simi Shittu and Devin Cannady early Friday morning, according to the team.

Among the three, Cannady was the only one to play during the preseason.

Cannady, 26, averaged four points per game during the preseason with the Magic. He also played in five games with the club last season, averaging 10 points per game during the final moments of the season.

There's a good chance Scrubb, Shittu and Cannady will return to the Lakeland Magic if they can clear waivers.

By making the final cuts, here's a look at the opening night roster for the Magic ...

Guards: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris (two-way)

Forwards: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan, Admiral Schofield (two-way)

Bigs: Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Bol Bol, Mo Wagner

When the season tips off, Fultz, Suggs, Harris, Isaac and Mo Wagner will still be nursing injuries, likely making them unavailable for the start of the year.

The Magic begin its season on Wednesday night in the Motor City against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

