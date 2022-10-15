Magic Win Preseason Finale vs. Cavs, Prepare for Regular Season to Start

The Orlando Magic finish the preseason with four straight wins, culminating in Friday night's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is walking into the regular season on the right foot after a 114-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night at Amway Center.

The game was tight at the end with both teams emptying their benches, but it was the Magic's youth who came out on top. Caleb Houstan, who didn't enter the game until midway through the third quarter, hit two clutch threes within the last two minutes to push Orlando ahead and finished with 11 points in 15 minutes of action.

When the primary rotation players were out there, the Magic looked solid, challenging the Cavaliers with its length.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley started Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba, who all stand 6-10 and taller.

The tall lineup worked out well for the Magic on defense, outrebounding the Cavs 51-35.

While tonight's result is promising, the slate is officially wiped clean now. From now until April, all 82 games will count for the Magic and set the tone for how the rebuild takes shape in the first year of the Paolo Banchero era in Orlando.

The first game of the Magic's schedule takes place Wednesday night when the team travels to the Motor City to face the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

