Magic Injury Report: Franz Wagner Sprains Ankle; Will He Play vs. Rockets?

Franz Wagner might miss his first game for the Orlando Magic this season against the Houston Rockets.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic finishes its road trip in the Lone Star State tomorrow night, but the team might be playing without one of its best players against the Houston Rockets.

Magic wing Franz Wagner appeared to hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss against the Atlanta Hawks and is listed as questionable on the team's injury report for Wednesday night's game.

Wagner is the only player to start every game for the Magic this season and has dodged the injury bug ... until now.

He's averaging 19.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game so far this season. Should Wagner not play, there's a good chance that Terrence Ross could replace him in the starting lineup. Admiral Schofield, the team's two-way wing who has played well as of late, could also see a spike in playing time.

Along with Wagner, the five usual suspects - Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs - remain out with their respective injuries. However, Carter is expected to return to the Magic when the team plays Friday night at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Magic tip off against the Rockets Wednesday at 8 p.m. inside Toyota Center.

