Magic Injury Report: Markelle Fultz to Play Against Former 76ers Team?

Markelle Fultz could make his season debut for the Orlando Magic Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers after he was taken with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.

And now, he could begin his sixth NBA season playing against them.

Fultz, who has yet to play this season after fracturing a bone in his big toe, is questionable on the Magic injury report for the first time this season.

Fultz participated in practice fully on Wednesday, a sign he could be nearing a return.

Injuries have defined most of Fultz's career so far, as he's played in just 131 out of a possible 419 games during his six-year tenure in the league.

Last season, Fultz spent most of the season recovering from a torn ACL, but returned to play in 18 of the team's last 21 games, mostly off the bench. During that time, Fultz averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists per game.

The team could desperately use Fultz's services, considering the team has played most of the year without fellow point guard Cole Anthony, who has been sidelined for majority of the season with an oblique injury.

Fultz and the Magic face the 76ers Sunday night at 6 p.m. at the Amway Center.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.