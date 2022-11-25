Shaq vs. Dwight Howard: ‘Stop Hating!’ Inside Magic Legends Feud

Both Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal consider themselves “comedians” of a sort. But the two legendary Orlando Magic big men are now feuding over some alleged “disrespectful” comments.

“This league,” Shaq said of Howard’s latest on-court work, playing for the Taiwan's T1 League for the Taoyuan Leopards, “reminds me of the Lifetime Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturdays.”

Howard is not amused.

“This message is for Shaquille O’Neal,” he said as went on Instagram Live. “First thing I want to say is, you gotta stop hating, brother! I have never in my life came at you about your basketball career, your family, your kids, anything of the sort. Because there is no need to.

“The world is too big to hate on another man.”

Howard, 36, is an eight-time All-Star who last played in the NBA in 2021. He began his career as the first overall NBA Draft pick of Orlando in 2004.

O’Neal, 50, is one of basketball’s most decorated figures … and he also started his legendary career in Orlando, as the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. Shaq has maintained a high profile via his unusual brand of humor on display on the “NBA on TNT” studio show, those in this case his remarks were delivered on an episode of The Big Podcast.

One discussion item: Howard had 38 points and 25 rebounds in his debut, helping his team to a 120–115 win in Taiwan.

“You should never be complimented for being a good father because that’s what you’re supposed to do, right?” O’Neal said. “He’s supposed to have 30 points playing against dudes 5-8.”

Responded Howard: “Do not disrespect my teammates in this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and it’s hating. … You too big to be hating. You suppose to be ‘Superman’ … The OG Superman is hating?

“You done did everything in life that everybody wish that they could do. They want to be Superman. They want to be you!”

