Magic Injury Update: Gary Harris 'Close' to Return?

Gary Harris could make his season debut soon, and that could give the Orlando Magic some much-needed reinforcements.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic hopes to get each of its veterans back from injury soon, and Gary Harris could be the next sidelined player to see the floor.

Harris, 28, had meniscus surgery at the end of August and has been out ever since, but he has been getting shots up before games on the current homestand ... a sign his return to the court is coming soon.

“I’m moving around a little bit right now,” Harris told Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m really trying to get my timing back. Get back in basketball shape. I’m testing stuff out each day. I get more comfortable around the court.”

Harris tells Price that he is "close" to making a return, but that there isn't a specific timetable or date he has in mind to make his season debut.

When he comes back on the court, Harris can provide some much-needed distance shooting for the Magic. Orlando currently ranks 22nd in three-point percentage, making 33.9 percent of their shots beyond the arc. Orlando also averages just 29.5 three-pointers per game, ranking 27th in the league.

But for the time being, Harris will keep supporting his team from the sidelines as he inches closer to the court.

The Magic host the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m.

