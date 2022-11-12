Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Reveals Why Orlando Has Been Successful Without Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero hasn't played the last two games for the Orlando Magic. Yet the team has won each game without its best player.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is on its first win streak of the season after a 114-97 win against the Phoenix Suns.

But the way the team's first win streak of the season came about was unexpected, especially after it was announced that Paolo Banchero would sit out of each of the team's last two games with a sprained ankle.

Banchero's absence has triggered several players to step up, including Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's win. Carter was one of eight players to score at least eight points in the win.

"We're gonna continue to do it by committee," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "And even when Paolo gets back, it's a similar situation. Guys are gonna continue to do it by committee. When their number is called, they'll be ready to go."

That's been the Magic's motive all season long ... do it by committee. There's no one player whose load rests on his shoulders alone. Orlando is playing true team basketball.

That's been prevalent since the beginning of the season, as seven players average 10 points per game or more. Chuma Okeke has stepped into the starting lineup with Banchero out and has helped out tremendously on the defensive end.

"You talk about a young man that is willing to step in be versatile and guard any position," Mosley said. "He's taken on the challenge... He's got a great knack for going after the basketball. He's done a great job stepping into his role."

On a team like the Magic, every player knows that tonight could be their night to step up. Even with Banchero out, arguably their best player, it doesn't quite change the way the Magic play. All season long, the team has gone into every night playing together and knowing that it might be their turn to step up. By building that foundation, the Magic still look like an extremely capable team despite injuries stunting their growth.

When the team eventually gets healthy, it might cook up a recipe for success in Orlando.

