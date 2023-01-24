Magic's Jonathan Isaac Shines in 'Surreal' Season Debut

After 904 days, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac made his long-waited debut on Monday night against the Boston Celtics.

ORLANDO - The energy in the Amway Center was different Monday night.

And while facing the NBA's best record can be accredited to the liveliness of the 20,000 sold out crowd, this was a reception 904 days in the making for the Orlando Magic.

After 2+ years battling knee injuries, Jonathan Isaac made was welcomed by a standing ovation from each and every person in attendance when he checked in at the 7:00 mark of the first quarter against the Boston Celtics.

"Just thinking about all that is taken to get here," Isaac said. "The tough days, good days, the bad days, the ups and downs.

"Much love to the Magic for sticking with me with me, the fans were excited, so just trying to bottle all that up at one moment, it was surreal."

Heading into the game, head coach Jahmal Mosley confirmed the 2017 first-round pick would be on a 8-10 minute restriction as he continues improving his conditioning.

Isaac finished the game with 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assists in 9:36 minutes.

"I thought he was great," Mosley said. "He did a great job playing with a level of poise, that was the importance of him getting the G League time, obviously there was a ton of emotions and rightfully so. I thought he was great the way he handled himself. Defensively just his ability to get after the basketball, and offensively just taking his time and not trying to rush many things."

With Monday's win, the Magic is now the only team with more than two wins over the Celtics this season - accounting for three of their 13 losses.

Isaac and the Magic are back in action Wednesday at home against the Indiana Pacers.

Riley Sheppard

