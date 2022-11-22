Magic Lacks Energy, Healthy Bodies in Loss vs. Pacers

The Orlando Magic needed a handful of points and healthier players tonight in order to compete with the Indiana Pacers.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (5-13) is heading back home disappointed after a second consecutive loss to the Indiana Pacers (10-6) by a score of 123-102.

The Magic kept pace with the Pacers in the first quarter, but after the first 12 minutes, Orlando appeared to be a step behind its opponent all night long.

The Pacers outscored the Magic by 10 points in the second and third quarters, knocking Orlando way out of contention to sneak in.

To add injury to insult, Chuma Okeke left the game after just 12 minutes on the floor with a sore left knee, adding to the laundry list of injuries for the Magic.

While Gary Harris (knee injury recovery) returned to the floor tonight to the tune of 18 points off the bench, Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) sat his third game of the last four contests. Not likely a coincidence, the Magic won the only game Carter has played out of the last four.

It's hard to compete every night with half of its roster healthy. Unfortunately for Orlando, it's a harsh reality the team has grown accustomed to. While the team has valiantly fought and neglected to make excuses, it does make these games far more challenging to win.

The Pacers looked sharp tonight, taking advantage of the depleted Magic roster by shooting 50 percent from the floor. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led all scorers with 22 off the bench.

Now, the Magic rest for the Thanksgiving holiday, hopefully getting a little bit healthier in time for Friday when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

