'Next Man Up': Magic Adapting Down Several Key Players

Entering the new season already down several rotation pieces, the Orlando Magic have suffered more bruises through the early stages of the 2022-2023 campaign.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic knew this season was going to one of growth and development for its collection of young talent.

And nearing the quarter point of the season, the players many thought would be taking the next step of their careers have been sidelined with various injuries.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t frustrating,” head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I understand it and our guys are willing to step into the moment and do the right thing. They’re gonna play their positions and play those moments that they get but obviously maneuvering through it is not easy.”

Starting with forward Jonathan Isaac, who has been out for two seasons with knee and hamstring injuries.

Then guards Gary Harris (knee), Markelle Fultz (toe) and Cole Anthony (oblique) who have left major holes to fill in the backcourt, giving opportunities to players such as R.J. Hampton, Kevon Harris and Caleb Houstan to fill in their place.

“It’s next man up,” Suggs said. “Yeah it’s not ideal, we would love to have everybody apart of our team and our locker room suiting up and help us win. But that’s life and that’s basketball.”

And in the midst of its recent seven-game homestand, No. 1 pick and Orlando's leading scorer Paolo Banchero fell with an ankle sprain that has caused him to miss the previous four games.

Already missing a key frontcourt piece, plantar fascia sidelined Wendell Carter Jr. in Wednesday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves - forcing the Magic to throw out a starting lineup of Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba and Bol Bol for the first time this season.

"Its tough because we have a lot of people out at different positions," Bol Bol. "But at the end of the day it's still basketball but it's still very tough for us because we have a lot of guys out. Not having too much structure, but it happens, guys get hurt, we just gotta figure it out."

Suggs nearly added to that laundry list of injuries, limping to the locker room in the third quarter but returned shortly after.

Despite being banged up, Suggs wanted to send a simple message to the rest of his Magic teammates.

"It's a physical game we play and I wouldn't have it any other way that's what I love about it," Suggs said. "It's part of basketball so you either hit back and embrace it or you roll over and fold and I don't think myself or anybody else on this roster has that kind of mindset, yeah that's not how we're gonna roll."

The undermanned Magic return to the court tomorrow night on the road against the Chicago Bulls.

