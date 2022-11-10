Magic LOOK: Orlando Hopes to 'Protect the Kingdom' with New City Edition Jersey

The Orlando Magic can add this to the collection of jerseys for the season.

ORLANDO - The NBA has released all of its new "City Edition" jerseys for the current season, which is expected to be worn in games throughout the year.

After going with a jersey to pay homage to Orange County and the Orlando Magic history for the past few years, this year offers a totally different perspective in establishing an identity for the franchise.

This year, the organization looks to play into the "magic" angle and "protect the kingdom" in Orlando.

Here's what the NBA had to say in its introduction of the jersey ...

The dawn of Magic is upon us with victory on the horizon. The team’s goal is simple; to conquer the basketball world. But the path to victory is arduous. It takes great discipline and the heart of a champion. As a legion of one, the Orlando Magic put on their armor and go to battle on the court. They wear the Magic star like a badge of honor and the pinstripes with pride, with the kingdom’s name emblazoned across the chest wordmark of the jersey. The arena is the castle in a land united by Magic. They will fight for the honor of Orlando with a full court press toward the future now. Wave the flag for this kingdom. For the city. For the fans. The battle begins now. Orlando is a kingdom on the rise.

With No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero in Orlando, the Magic hope to build a new foundation with him as a cornerstone for the franchise as a "kingdom on the rise."

Along with the jersey, the Magic will incorporate a new court design that the team will adopt when wearing the city edition uniform at home.

The new jerseys and court design will debut Monday against the Charlotte Hornets at home.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.