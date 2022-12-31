Magic's Mo Bamba Giving Back to Family Roots

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is making his impact as well-know off the court as on it, giving back to his African heritage.

When Mo Bamba unveiled his basketball facility at SOS Village Abodo-Gare in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire this past August, it was all about going back to his roots.

With his mother and father immigrating from the Ivory Coast to the United States before Bamba was born, the African culture was instilled in the Orlando Magic center from a young age.

“I’m born and raised in Harlem, but we’ve always had that strong African background,” Bamba told ESPN. “We never strayed away from who we really were as people.

"We grew up [in Harlem] and we ate African food, we also ate American food, so, it was just a true assimilation of both cultures."

And while the 7-footer has always had a sense of pride of his culture and heritage, it wasn't until high school that he truly embraced it.

After being drafted by the Magic with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the now 24-year-old joined a long history of current and retired NBA players with African ties such as, Hakeem Olajuwon, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam and current Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

Since his rookie season in Orlando, Bamba has always had a dream of giving back to the nation that had given him so much, while also involving the sport that did much of the same.

“Everything down to the smallest of details represents an important part of my life," Bamba said. "From my African roots, to my Harlem upbringing, to honoring my family who made this all possible. Mahama helped us identity some incredible local artists and architects who perfectly captured all the intersections of my heritage and I’m so appreciative for all their hard work.”

The facility, which provides two full-sized basketball courts to roughly 200 children per day, sits just about 10 miles from where his family resides on the Ivory Coast. Seating and stadium lighting are apart of the next phase.

“People said, ‘Oh, you did so much for the kids,” Bamba said. “The kids are really happy. You poured so much into the kids.’ But what people are overlooking is how much the kids have poured into me. Every smile was just so big. It was from cheek to cheek, and I was just happy to see it."

And while the gift was a special project for Bamba, there was something much bigger that he never experienced in the states.

“This is the first time I’ve ever looked around and not felt like a minority," Bamba said. "I felt a sense of safety. You really do feel that sense of home. I looked at my agent, Greer [Love], when I got off the plane and I said, ‘Yeah, this is home.’ ”

Now in his fifth season in the league, the big man has become a vital part of Orlando's second unit, posting just over eight points, to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

“[Bamba’s] physicality, his ability to knock down shots, understanding what we’re running,” head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “And then defensively being able to protect at the rim."

After the seasons conclusion, Bamba plans on returning to Côte d'Ivoire and adding onto the relationships from last years trip.

“Staying connected is making a commitment to trying to get back there every year," Bamba said. "I don’t know what point of the summer I want to get back there, but I definitely want to spend more time there. A week is not enough time."

The Magic is back in action on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

