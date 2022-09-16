Magic Starting 5: New Uniforms Revealed; Franz Wagner Due For 'Breakout' Season?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. NEW YEAR, NEW LOOK FOR ORLANDO MAGIC

"The "Statement" jersey is one in a collection of four that the team will wear all season long. The team will retain its home blue "Icon" jersey and road white "Association" jersey from the previous season, but will also add a "City" edition jersey, set to be released sometime during the season."

2. FRANZ WAGNER POISED FOR BREAKOUT

"Wagner, who just turned 21 years old less than three weeks ago, averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Magic last season while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, including 35.4 percent from deep. He showed flashes of star potential on multiple occasions, as he scored 25 points or more in nine contests, including a season-high 38 points against the Milwaukee Bucks."

3. NEXT EUROBASKET GAME

Wagner and Germany face off against Spain at 2:30 p.m. today on ESPN+.

4. LEBRON JAMES CALLS OUT ROBERT SARVER

"LeBron James is not wrong for ripping the NBA for the cushy punishment handed down to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, the subject of an investigation that establishes him as a racist and misogynistic pig."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The Magic's new statement jersey pays homage to the stars worn by the team from 1998-2003. During that span, the Magic qualified for the playoffs four times, but failed to win any playoff series.

