Magic Can't Weather Fourth Quarter Storm From Oklahoma City, Lose vs. Thunder

The Magic had a chance to win, but fumbled that opportunity to the Thunder.

ORLANDO - The young players for the Orlando Magic are shaking their heads after losing 116-108 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

The Magic led by 11 points with 7:26 left in the game before surrendering an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter. During the run, the Thunder was led by reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored eight of his game-high 34 points during the winning stretch for Oklahoma City.

The Magic played well throughout the game, giving the team a chance to win it down the stretch. However, Orlando simply could not weather the storm from Oklahoma City. Wendell Carter Jr. had his best performance of the season, scoring a team-high 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Second-year wing Franz Wagner also had a good showing, putting up 20 points in the loss. Bol Bol recorded another double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

On the negative side, Jalen Suggs made his return to the lineup after missing the last five games with an ankle sprain. He shot 3 of 14 from the field for nine points off the bench.

There was also injury added to the insulting loss. Orlando lost starting guard Terrence Ross early in the first quarter and he did not return after suffering a left knee contusion. His status is up in the air for Thursday's game.

Ultimately, the Magic need to be able to close games, especially with a double-digit lead. That's when games are decided and the team could not execute down the stretch. It's part of the learning process for teams that are young like Orlando.

The Magic returns home Thursday to face Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

