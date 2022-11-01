Steve Nash, Nets Part Ways; Magic Ex Jacque Vaughn Named Acting Coach

The Brooklyn Nets need a new coach after letting go of Steve Nash. And it could be a familiar face for the Orlando Magic.

ORLANDO - The NBA world is shaking Tuesday after its first coaching change of the season.

According to ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday after parts of three seasons together.

Nash went 94-67 during his tenure with the Nets, which boasts a .584 winning percentage, but when the team has championship aspirations with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it was not enough to stick.

The Nets have also dealt with several controversies during Nash's tenure, including Durant's trade request, James Harden forcing his way in and out of town, and Irving's refusal to be vaccinated last season. This year, Irving's anti-semitic comments have caused friction within the organization and a 2-5 start to the season isn't solving any problems.

With Nash gone, the Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as the acting head coach for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Vaughn, 47, was a first-round pick in the 1997 NBA Draft and played 12 seasons in the league. He played for the Orlando Magic in the 2002-03 season, averaging 5.9 points per game. He would return to Orlando after his playing career to coach the team from 2012-15, where he went 58-158 in parts of three seasons.

Now, Vaughn may get another chance to coach in the NBA. However, there are reports circulating that the Nets may target people outside the organization to step in, including former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and Ime Udoka, who's serving a suspension from the Boston Celtics.

