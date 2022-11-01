Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Having 'Unbelievable' Start: 5 Questions Ahead of Magic Matchup

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is back in action tonight on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In what was supposed to be a matchup between No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero against No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren has turned into a normal Tuesday contest. Holmgren has been ruled out for the season with a Lisfranc injury while Banchero has been the Magic's best player so far this year.

Before tonight's game, we spoke with Inside The Thunder contributor Ross Lovelace to learn more about Oklahoma City and its current state of affairs.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. How big has he been so far for the Thunder?

Shai is having an unbelievable start to the season. There’s been a lot of talk about his status as an All-Star and it really seems like he’s on a mission to start the season. He’s one of the most underrated offensive players in the NBA and has upped his defense to start the season, too. I’m interested to see how sustainable his offensive volume is. He does so much for the Thunder offense, and nearly all of his points seem to come from isolation. One thing is for sure, though, the team goes as Gilgeous-Alexander goes. If he’s having an off night, uh-oh.

2. What's the biggest difference between the Thunder this year vs. last year?

The biggest difference between last years Thunder squad and this years team is depth. It’s a very noticeable difference too. The end of Oklahoma City’s bench is talented, and the Thunder have plenty of young options. Just last game, Isaiah Joe came in off the end of the bench with minutes left in the game and completely won it for Oklahoma City. There are a multitude of quality young players on the Thunder’s roster deserving of playing time.

3. What's one thing people should know about the Thunder that can't be found in a box score?

One thing people should know, that’s probably pretty obvious, is this team plays so hard. Part of it has to be attributed to Mark Daigneault’s strategies and elite defensive mind, but also leadership on the floor. Kenrich Williams has become the veteran on this squad and sets the tone with his hustle all over the floor. Even in games where Oklahoma City is outmanned talent-wise, it’ll never be an easy win because of how hard the team plays. The roster is full of young players competing for a spot in the NBA.

4. If the Thunder were to lose Tuesday, what would be the reason why?

If the Thunder lose, it’s because the Magic dominated the boards. Oklahoma City’s roster lacks a true center without Chet Holmgren, and they’ve used makeshift lineups with Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as the lone big man. Orlando’s front court (and roster in general) is one of the tallest, most versatile groups in the league. Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter, Bol Bol and Mo Bamba could all dominate the glass Tuesday. It’ll be an interesting battle to watch for sure.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on a tear and the Magic’s injury report seems daunting. Oklahoma City has been in a groove on the offensive end lately, and while Josh Giddey remains listed as out, it’ll be interesting to see if that changes in the next 24 hours. I think the Thunder come away with a close home win with plenty of youthful talent on display for both teams.

