Magic Injury Update: Jonathan Isaac Recalled From G League; Return Soon?

Jonathan Isaac played three games with the G League's Lakeland Magic. Does that mean his return to Orlando is near?

The Orlando Magic is another step closer on the long road to recovery.

The team announced this morning that forward Jonathan Isaac would be recalled back to the main team after a three-game stint with the Lakeland Magic.

In three games with the team, Isaac averaged 17.7 minutes while scoring 15.8 points per game. It was his first in-game action since tearing his ACL back in August 2020 in the Orlando bubble.

Isaac has inched closer to making a return to the NBA team and playing minutes in Orlando, but going from over two years of not playing basketball right into the hustle of an NBA game isn't easy and the Magic is taking a slow, methodical and necessary approach.

The Magic neglected to say when Isaac would play again and he remains out due to "return to competition reconditioning." However, bringing Isaac back to the main team is a step in the right direction.

It's hard to guess when he will return because the Magic doesn't want to throw him out there when he isn't ready. With just under a month before All-Star Weekend, it's possible that the team could look at that break as an ideal time to return. That being said, it's completely up in the air.

All we know at this time is that Isaac is making progress.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.