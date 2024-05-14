Magic Report Cards: Cole Anthony Struggles in Year 4
ORLANDO — For the first time in his four-year career, Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony came off the bench in every game he played in.
It was a new feeling for the 2020 first-round pick out of North Carolina, who came into the league to a Magic team on the verge of rebuilding. But now, as a playoff team, Anthony found himself in a newer role for him, and he admittedly struggled to adjust.
This past offseason, Anthony signed a three-year, $39 million extension that goes into effect in 2024-25, so he was able to play this season without the fear of getting dropped in free agency. That may have affected his urgency, but he was able to play comfortably in the financial department, so there is some merit in that.
When the team drafted Anthony Black with the No. 6 overall pick, it put Cole Anthony's role into question. However, he remained a strong scorer off the bench, averaging 11.6 points per game. While that ended up being a career-low for him, he did so with fewer minutes, moving from nearly 26 to 22.4.
That being said, Anthony improved as a defender and appeared to grow more comfortable with his role as the season progressed. While part of him wishes he was a starter, he also prides himself on being a good teammate and helping out wherever he can.
That instilled a lot of confidence in Anthony and pushed him towards putting together some positive minutes in the playoffs. In Game 6, Anthony scored nine points and played a key role in the Magic's win to push their first-round series to a seventh game.
While Anthony may not have had the season he wishes he had and his numbers weren't the best, he still found ways to be effective and win for the Magic. Going into next year, he'll be better off for it, which is why this season shouldn't be considered a failure for him.
Grade: C+
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC SIGN PAUL GEORGE? If the Los Angeles Clippers don't sign Paul George this offseason, should the Orlando Magic offer the star a contract? CLICK HERE
- SHOULD MAGIC STEER CLEAR OF KLAY THOMPSON?: The Magic need better 3-point shooting, but Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is past his prime. CLICK HERE
- WENDELL CARTER JR. UNDERGOING SURGERY: Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. missed 20 games due to a broken hand. CLICK HERE