Should Magic Sign Paul George in Free Agency?
This year, the Orlando Magic organization celebrated 35 seasons of existence, but one thing still eluding the franchise is a championship.
However, this offseason, the Magic’s front office could improve its fortunes by signing a big name like Los Angeles Clippers free agent Paul George.
Let’s acknowledge the elephant in the room: George has never won a championship. However, the 33-year-old nine-time All-Star has proven himself to be one of the best players of his era. Coming off his third All-Star appearance in the past four seasons, PG13 is still performing at an elite level and played in 70+ games for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
The Clippers star has the experience that could go a long way in helping Orlando’s young squad continue to take strides forward and mentoring players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who are one of the NBA’s premier up-and-coming duos.
What the Magic lacked this postseason was someone besides Banchero who was ready for the bright lights of game seven against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Banchero’s 38 points weren't enough to propel Orlando to the second round of the playoffs, but George’s experience could’ve helped them advance.
Los Angeles has dealt with injuries throughout the team’s Kawhi Leonard and George era, which has factored into the disappointing performances of a team with championship-level talent.
Should the Clippers decide that they’re ready to rebuild next season rather than resign George, the Magic should aggressively pursue the veteran. Last season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting nearly 50-40-90 from the field. If he’s got a couple of years left in the tank, then Orlando should prioritize making sure he ends his career with them.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic:
- INGLES' IMPACT: Veteran guard Joe Ingles made an impact in his first season with the Orlando Magic and has a team option for next season. CLICK HERE
- WELTMAN WILDLY IMPRESSED WITH PAOLO: Paolo Banchero’s growth in his second season helped guide the Orlando Magic to their best season since 2011 and first playoff appearance since 2020. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC TRADE FOR DEJOUNTE MURRAY? The Orlando Magic could look to trade for Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray. CLICK HERE